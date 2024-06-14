Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 18,600 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after purchasing an additional 153,460 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,896,000 after buying an additional 110,166 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $330,123,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,009,000 after buying an additional 382,848 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $77.71. 6,090,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,203,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

