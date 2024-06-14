Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000. CME Group accounts for about 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of CME Group by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 292,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,618,000 after purchasing an additional 203,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total value of $130,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 454,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.97 and a one year high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.17.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.