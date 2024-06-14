BMO Capital Markets Boosts Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$29.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.78.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

TSE BDT opened at C$26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$26.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$688.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$594.63 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction will post 1.8404534 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

