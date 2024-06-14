BMO Capital Markets Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.40.
Solaris Resources Stock Performance
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
