BMO Capital Markets Trims Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Target Price to C$14.00

Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLS. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.40.

Solaris Resources Stock Performance

Solaris Resources Company Profile

TSE:SLS opened at C$4.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.34. Solaris Resources has a twelve month low of C$3.61 and a twelve month high of C$6.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$692.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

