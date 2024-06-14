Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Shares Down 1.4%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.86 and last traded at $24.86. 15,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 26,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.20.

Boralex Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

About Boralex

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It generates electricity from wind, solar, and hydroelectric resources. As of December 31, 2023, the company operates 100 wind farms; 12 solar energy facilities; 15 hydroelectric power stations; and 2 storage units with an installed capacity of 1,819 megawatts (MW) in North America and 1,259 MW in Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.