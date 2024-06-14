Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Down 0.6%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.75 and last traded at $41.22. Approximately 2,771,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 15,318,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 70,203,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,807,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $1,560,524,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after buying an additional 1,394,158 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,534,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,549,000 after buying an additional 2,998,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,959,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,198,000 after buying an additional 1,246,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

