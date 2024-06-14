Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $53.83

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 82.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 82,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after purchasing an additional 70,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after purchasing an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 207.6% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

TGLS stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

