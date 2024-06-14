Brokerages Set Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Price Target at $53.83

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.83.
TGLS has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Report on Tecnoglass
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Stock Down 2.7 %
TGLS stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $59.76.
Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tecnoglass Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.
About Tecnoglass
Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tecnoglass
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.