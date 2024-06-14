Brokerages Set ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price at $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Up 0.6 %

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 42.96%.

Institutional Trading of ZTO Express (Cayman)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 128,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $43,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

