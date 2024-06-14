Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Director Michael James Warren Acquires 2,850 Shares

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) Director Michael James Warren bought 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,490.60.

Michael James Warren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Michael James Warren acquired 2,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,273.40.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BBU.UN stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.36. 34,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,727. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of C$16.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Brookfield Business Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.12%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBU.UN

About Brookfield Business Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.