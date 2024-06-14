Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 3.1%

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 47.79 and last traded at 46.84. Approximately 401,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 195,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at 45.43.
Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 45.45 and its 200-day moving average is 46.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.40.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Infrastructure
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.