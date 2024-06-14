Bullseye Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oracle Alpha Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,914,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCOR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.94.

NYSE PCOR traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,941. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.96.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $269.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $1,577,632.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,817,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $5,528,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,202,738.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 301,859 shares of company stock worth $21,684,405. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

