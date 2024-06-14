Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE:KNX traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,087. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

