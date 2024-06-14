Burford Brothers Inc. Buys Shares of 2,381 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,385. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,119 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,042. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

