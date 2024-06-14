Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Argus upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 7,978,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,066,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day moving average is $60.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.36.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

