Burford Brothers Inc. Invests $495,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 8,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.13. 3,987,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,694. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.23.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

