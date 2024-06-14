Burford Brothers Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,585 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 293.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,621,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,148,258. The stock has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.84%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

