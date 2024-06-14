Burford Brothers Inc. Takes $1.05 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,096. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $144.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.08. The stock has a market cap of $639.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

