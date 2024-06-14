Burford Brothers Inc. Takes $621,000 Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,361 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 1.3 %

Salesforce stock traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,769,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,713,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.