Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (NASDAQ:SMRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the May 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Bushido Capital US Equity ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.54. Bushido Capital US Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Bushido Capital US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Bushido Capital US Equity ETF (SMRI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively manages an equally weighted portfolio of 30 to 50 US stocks believed to be undervalued but financially attractive. The funds stock selection involves a fundamental value approach.

