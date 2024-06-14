BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised BWX Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $89.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $88.58. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

