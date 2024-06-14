Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Shares Up 16.9%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 16.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.09 and last traded at $12.94. Approximately 815,014 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,025,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 15.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

