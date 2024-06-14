Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $55.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Johnson Rice cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Cactus stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $37.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the sale, the president now owns 555,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cactus news, President Joel Bender sold 201,585 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $10,488,467.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 555,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,876,702.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 39,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $2,038,206.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,234 shares in the company, valued at $20,415,936.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 602,059 shares of company stock worth $30,948,949. Insiders own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,404,000 after acquiring an additional 108,905 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,941,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Cactus by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

