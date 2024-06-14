Cake Box (LON:CBOX) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Cake Box (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Cake Box Stock Performance

Shares of CBOX opened at GBX 170 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.68, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 168.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.15. The company has a market cap of £68 million, a PE ratio of 1,545.45 and a beta of 1.22. Cake Box has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 190 ($2.42).

Get Cake Box alerts:

Cake Box Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream cakes in the United Kingdom. It offers cakes by celebration, cakes by design, and seasonal cakes, as well as wedding cakes. The company engages in the property rental activities. Cake Box Holdings Plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Cake Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cake Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.