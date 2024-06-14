Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.08

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and traded as high as $16.93. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund shares last traded at $16.75, with a volume of 170,743 shares changing hands.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 97,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

