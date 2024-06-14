Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the May 15th total of 295,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $11.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Calidi Biotherapeutics from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Calidi Biotherapeutics Price Performance

CLDI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 771,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,890. Calidi Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $13.79.

Calidi Biotherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CLDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calidi Biotherapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calidi Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calidi Biotherapeutics

Calidi Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing allogeneic stem cell-based platforms to potentiate and deliver oncolytic viruses to cancer patients in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising CLD-101, which is in phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of high grade glioma; CLD-101, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma; CLD-201, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, such as triple-negative breast cancer, metastatic/unresectable melanoma, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, advanced soft tissue sarcoma, and advanced basal cell carcinoma; and CLD-400, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of lung cancer and metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading

