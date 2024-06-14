Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$69.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on CM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$47.44 and a 1-year high of C$69.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total value of C$1,605,285.00. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

