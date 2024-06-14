Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.777 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 993.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,535,000 after buying an additional 187,694 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 81,669 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 464,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,406,000 after buying an additional 15,546 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 456,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,904,000 after buying an additional 44,568 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 42,744 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.