Cardano Price Reaches $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion and $338.83 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,402.95 or 0.05204109 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00045426 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00015822 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,966,827,854 coins and its circulating supply is 35,725,400,375 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

