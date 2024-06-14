Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Short Interest Down 58.6% in May

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,021,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 696,009 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 464,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 104,768 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $3,455,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RENE remained flat at $11.28 during midday trading on Friday. 16,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

