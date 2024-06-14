Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 82.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of RNAC stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. 116,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,569. Cartesian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter. Cartesian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 983.93% and a negative return on equity of 58.21%. Equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

