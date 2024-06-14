Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.36.

NYSE CVNA opened at $106.72 on Monday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 9,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $770,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 178,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,833,144.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $2,071,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 213,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,572,968.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,313,273 shares of company stock valued at $139,234,240. 17.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 0.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carvana by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

