Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises about 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

