Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) vs. BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY) Head to Head Review

BEIJING ENTPS H/S (OTCMKTS:BJINY – Get Free Report) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEIJING ENTPS H/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of BEIJING ENTPS H/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEIJING ENTPS H/S N/A N/A N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.46% 5.53% 3.61%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BEIJING ENTPS H/S and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEIJING ENTPS H/S $7.38 billion 0.99 $882.75 million $6.99 8.24 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.86 billion 0.98 $82.49 million $3.55 21.27

BEIJING ENTPS H/S has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. BEIJING ENTPS H/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BEIJING ENTPS H/S pays out 11.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

BEIJING ENTPS H/S beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEIJING ENTPS H/S

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in piped gas, brewery, water and environmental, solid waste treatment, and other businesses primarily in Mainland China. Its Piped Gas Operation segment distributes and sells piped natural gas; provides natural gas transmission, and gas technology consultation and development services, as well as repair and maintenance services; surveys and plots underground construction projects; and constructs and installs gas pipelines and related equipment. The company's Brewery Operation segment produces, distributes, and sells brewery products. Its Water and Environmental segment constructs sewage and water treatment plants and other infrastructural facilities; provides construction services for renovation projects; offers sewage treatment, and water treatment and distribution services, as well as consultancy services; and licenses technical know-how related to sewage treatment. The company's Solid Waste Treatment segment is involved in the construction and operation of waste incineration plants; waste treatment; sale of electricity; generation of heat and stream from waste incineration. Its Corporate and Others segment offers consultation and property investment services. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited was founded in 1997, and is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The company is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Beijing Enterprises Group (BVI) Company Limited.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

