Castillo Copper (LON:CCZ) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Castillo Copper Limited (LON:CCZ – Get Free Report) rose 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 278,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 404,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

Castillo Copper Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.30.

About Castillo Copper

Castillo Copper Limited engages in the exploration and examination of mineral properties in Australia and Zambia. It primarily explores for copper, cobalt, silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

