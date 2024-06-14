Castings (LON:CGS) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Castings Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 350 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.76. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 428 ($5.45).
