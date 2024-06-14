Castings (LON:CGS) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Castings (LON:CGS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 550 ($7.00) to GBX 450 ($5.73) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Castings Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:CGS opened at GBX 350 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 360.76. Castings has a 12 month low of GBX 320 ($4.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 428 ($5.45).

About Castings

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

