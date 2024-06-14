Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Trading 8.8% Higher

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.44. Approximately 139,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 241,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.80.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $51,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $46,519.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,642 shares of company stock worth $1,080,010. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 30.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Numerai GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,988,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 294.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 148,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Stories

