Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Down 4%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.02 and last traded at $4.08. 40,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 75,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 53.67% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Castor Maritime stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 154,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Castor Maritime at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

