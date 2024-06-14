Celanese (NYSE:CE) Receives Market Perform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their market perform rating on shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $158.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Celanese from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $144.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $172.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.65 and its 200 day moving average is $152.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Celanese by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 310,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,879,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in Celanese by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

