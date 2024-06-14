Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.34 and last traded at $54.90. Approximately 520,536 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,281,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Celestica Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 2.28.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celestica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Celestica by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Celestica by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Celestica by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

