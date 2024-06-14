Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 217.9% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Down 3.9 %

CLLNY traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $17.35. The company had a trading volume of 110,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,484. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.0073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

