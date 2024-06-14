Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Shares Down 3.6%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Approximately 52,058,175 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 37,696,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Trading Down 6.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.52.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of four producing fields in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block and operates 14,557 square kilometers in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in the Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Weg naar Zee Project located in Suriname.

