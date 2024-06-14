ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $40.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ChampionX has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $922.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,059 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 8.7% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ChampionX by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 435,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ChampionX in the third quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,426,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,429,000 after acquiring an additional 538,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

