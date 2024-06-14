Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Stock Price Up 16.4%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) traded up 16.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 732 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.09.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

About Charter Hall Group

Charter Hall is one of Australia's leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We've curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

