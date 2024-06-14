China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SXTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 227,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Get China SXT Pharmaceuticals alerts:

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine pieces (TCMP) in China. The company offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, and raw medicinal material, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.