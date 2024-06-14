China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
SXTC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 227,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,040. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.38.
China SXT Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- What is a Dividend King?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China SXT Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.