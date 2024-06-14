CIIG Merger (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Shares Down 5.1%

CIIG Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIICU – Get Free Report) dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $27.99. Approximately 5,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 8,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

CIIG Merger Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.99.

About CIIG Merger

CIIG Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

