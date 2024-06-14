Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Shares of CRUS opened at $124.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.74. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.48. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $371.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,262. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 11,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $1,413,148.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,098. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 307.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 706,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,777,000 after buying an additional 533,019 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,072,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,442,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

