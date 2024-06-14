Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,762 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,935 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after buying an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,717,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847,682 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $2,528,939,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,802,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,567. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.68. 14,818,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,423,691. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.97 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

