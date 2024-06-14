Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $134,160.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,240,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,092,683.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Citi Trends alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.23 per share, for a total transaction of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, for a total transaction of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

Citi Trends Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CTRN stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. 150,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $183.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.38. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTRN. Barclays PLC grew its position in Citi Trends by 4,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 40,510 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 13.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 60,229.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000.

Citi Trends Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.