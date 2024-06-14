Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $3.19. Citizens shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 57,026 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerald Shields acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $35,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,567.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $52,287. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Citizens in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

