City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Update

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the May 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

City Developments Price Performance

CDEVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 1,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,330. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. City Developments has a fifty-two week low of $3.84 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67.

City Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.0523 per share. This is a boost from City Developments’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

